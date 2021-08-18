Senator Mattera joins with Salvation Army for school supply drive

Senator Mario R. Mattera (2nd Senate District) and The Salvation Army of East Northport are partnering for a back-to-school supply drive from now through Friday, August 27th. During the effort, Senator Mattera’s district office, which is located at 180 East Main Street in Smithtown, will serve as a drop off location for supplies.

With the help of The Salvation Army, volunteers will fill backpacks to be distributed to children in the community. According to the Salvation Army, the most-needed supplies include: backpacks, binders, folders, notebooks, index cards, pens, pencils, glue sticks, rulers, pencils, pencil cases, crayons, highlighters, markers, and erasers.

The Salvation Army in East Northport prioritizes having a positive impact on its community through education and service; offering numerous services and events to better our communities financially, educationally, and physically. In addition to the school supply drive, the Salvation Army supports sports programs, educational programs and recreational camps.

“It is truly my privilege to partner with The Salvation Army to help school-aged children in our area. My office is happy to partner with a purposeful, passionate group to ensure that the children of our community have the resources they need to succeed in the upcoming school year. By getting these children the supplies they need, we can help set them up for greater success and that is something every child deserves,” stated Senator Mattera. “I thank everyone who has donated and all who will.”

For more information, please call 631-361-2154.