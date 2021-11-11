Senator Mattera, Assemblyman Smith and Legislator Caracappa hosting Job Fair In Selden

Senator Mario R. Mattera (2nd Senate District), Assemblyman Doug Smith (5th Assembly District) and Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa (4th Legislative District) are joining together to host a special Long Island Job Fair to help bring job seekers and employers who have openings together.

The event will be held at Suffolk County Community College (SCCC) on Friday, November 19th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Babylon Center located at 533 College Road in Selden.

The three elected officials put this event together to help all in the community who have lost their jobs either due to the COVID pandemic or due to government mandates or who are simply looking to find a better opportunity to improve their life.

“Our economy will only recover if those in our communities are able to get the jobs they need. I am proud to join with Assemblyman Smith and Legislator Caracappa to help our residents, who have suffered throughout the COVID crisis, get back to work. These men and women lost their employment through no fault of their own and it is imperative that we do all we can to help them get back on their feet so they can put food on their tables and pay their bills,” stated Senator Mattera.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and the NYS mandates have altered the lives of many this year. The key to helping those who have suffered from these changes, is to offer solutions and get them back to work. As Legislator of the 4th district, I am proud to partner with Senator Mario Mattera and Assemblyman Doug Smith on this job fair to connect the businesses in our community with prospective employees,” said Legislator Caracappa.

“Our community has been through so much; first, the COVID-19 pandemic and now the NYS mandates – which have left so many without jobs right before the holidays. My colleagues and I are determined to come up with solutions and that is why I am proud to collaborate with Senator Mattera and Legislator Caracappa along with Suffolk Community College to present this job fair. Our goal is to connect Long Islanders with real job opportunities and keep our community working and thriving” Assemblyman Smith added.

This event is completely free to both employers and prospective employees. At the event, prospective employees can meet with multiple potential employers in a convenient manner so job seekers are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume.

Due to SCCC regulations, all participants must wear a mask while attending this event. Please visit mattera.nysenate.gov for more information including directions.

Anyone with questions or who is interested in participating as an employer is asked to either send an email to [email protected] or call 631-361-2154.