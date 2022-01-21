Selden man arrested for committing three robberies in eight days

Suffolk County Police arrested a Selden man on Jan. 20 at approximately 6:15 p.m. for three alleged robberies that occurred in Huntington Station during an eight-day span.

Following an investigation by Second Squad detectives and Second Precinct Gang Unit officers, Kristian Falterman was arrested on January 20 for allegedly committing three robberies between January 11 and January 19.

Falterman forcibly stole money and two cell phones from an employee at Sugar Pine Spa, located at 953 New York Ave. in Huntington Station, on January 11 at approximately 11:15 a.m. One week later, Falterman returned to the location, armed with a knife, and stole money from an employee on January 18 at approximately 8:40 p.m. The following day, Falterman robbed an employee of cash at knifepoint at Venom Smoke Shop, located at 469A East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station, at approximately 9:10 p.m.

No one was injured during the robberies.

Falterman, 40, of 95 Abinet Court, was charged with two counts of Robbery 1st Degree and one count of Robbery 3rd Degree. He is scheduled to be arraigned today at First District Court in Central Islip.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.