SCPD issues warning following overdose deaths in Coram

The Suffolk County Police Department is warning residents of a bad batch of narcotics that has led to the deaths of three people and seriously injured one in Coram on July 11.

They are urging people to use caution due to this potentially deadly substance present in the drugs. The department has deployed additional resources to the area, including our MedCAT (Medical Crisis Action Team) who are specially trained in advanced life support.

The Suffolk County Police Department Homicide Section and Narcotics Section detectives are investigating the deaths and continuing to identify the source of the drugs.