SCPD arrest two men in Smithtown for allegedly impersonating police officers

Suffolk County Police arrested two Smithtown men for allegedly impersonating police officers the night of March 3.

Police received a complaint from a male motorist after two men in a black 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe equipped with flashing blue and white lights allegedly stopped his vehicle on southbound Route 111, at the intersection of East Main Street in Smithtown, at 11:13 p.m. on March 3.

Franco Calla and Robert Toomey, who were in plain clothes, approached the motorist and identified themselves as undercover police officers. Calla allegedly demanded the man’s driver’s license, and Toomey allegedly ordered the man to surrender any drugs. Upon further questioning from the motorist, the men admitted they were not police offers, returned to the Tahoe and drove away.

The two men then allegedly attempted to pull over and detain a female driver a short distance ahead, but she drove away after the first motorist drove up and warned her about the men. The Tahoe then continued south on Route 111.

The male motorist called police and reported the incident. Fourth Precinct officers stopped the Tahoe and arrested the two men in a parking lot, located at 530 Smithtown Bypass in Smithtown, at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Calla, 20, of Port Jefferson Station, and Toomey, 23, of Smithtown, were charged with Criminal Impersonation 2nd Degree and Unlawful Imprisonment 2nd Degree. They will be arraigned at a later date.

The investigation is continuing. Police are asking anyone with information, or who believes they have been a victim, to call the Fourth Precinct at 631-854-8465 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.