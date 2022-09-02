SCPD announce increased alcohol enforcement for Labor Day weekend

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison have announced increased enforcement efforts to keep Suffolk County residents safe during Labor Day weekend.

The department will be utilizing Safe Driving Enforcement and Stop DWI grant funds to increase patrols, both on land and on the water, to target drivers operating a motor vehicle or vessel under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Officers will also be enforcing traffic laws through high-visibility patrols to help keep motorists safe and will target aggressive and distracted drivers.

Patrol officers will also perform directed patrols in areas of high foot-traffic, such as strip malls and shopping centers, to deter criminal activity and enhance public safety.

“We do not want a weekend of fun to turn into a tragic one,” said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. “If you plan to drink during the upcoming holiday weekend, use common sense and plan a way home because if you get behind the wheel after you’ve been drinking, you will be caught and you will be held accountable.”

“The SCPD will be out in full force keeping our roadways and waterways safe during the busy holiday weekend. The department has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to driving under the influence and will be utilizing sobriety checkpoints and increased patrols to hold individuals accountable. It is important for members of the community to play their part in keeping Suffolk’s roadways and waterways a safe place for all. I encourage everyone who is celebrating this weekend to do so responsibly by planning ahead to use public transportation, identifying a designated driver or utilizing a taxi-cab or one of the many ride sharing options that are available to all.” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison said.