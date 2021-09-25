SCCC to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month on all three campuses

Event will feature Newsman and TV Host John Quiñones, Chicana Author and Poet Angelica Maria.

Suffolk County Community College will celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month to recognize the achievements and contributions of Hispanic Americans with a robust schedule of guest speakers and events across the college’s three campuses.

“Our community and our nation are strengthened by the contributions of our Hispanic leaders and citizens,” said Suffolk County Community College President Edward T. Bonahue. “Everyone at Suffolk is proud to join in celebrating and honoring the heritage of our Hispanic communities.”

“These programs and activities provide the opportunity to learn about the richness of the Latinx community through the arts and sharing important traditions. Suffolk is proud to bring the community together to celebrate the many cultures that Hispanic Heritage Month represents,” said Suffolk County Community College Chief Diversity Officer/Title IX Coordinator Christina Vargas.

Second-generation Chicana writer, poet and internationally touring artist Anjelica Maria will highlight the beauty and struggles of the Latinx culture through storytelling, poetry and music, share her journey and show others how to manifest their dreams into reality. The California artist’s presentation will be in person and livestreamed from Suffolk’s Van Nostrand Theater on the Michael J. Grant Campus in Brentwood on Monday October 4 at 12:30 p.m.

John Quiñones, the Mexican-American newsman and television host of What Would You Do? will share his journey about how he turned disadvantages into assets and achieved his ambitions. John views a greater, stronger America built upon our dynamic cultural diversity. With a call to “build bridges, not walls,” he celebrates our differences as a powerful force and a proud part of our shared American character. Quiñones’ virtual presentation will be on Tuesday, October 5.

On Tuesday October 26, Taino-Borikua writer Ra Ruiz Leon and Weyhan Smith from Long Island’s Shinnecock Tribe present Healing Through our Heritage. The program will present the similarities between the Latinx and Native American people.

About Hispanic Heritage Month

Each year, Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15, by celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.

The observation started in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson and was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to cover a 30-day period starting on September 15 and ending on October 15. It was enacted into law on August 17, 1988, on the approval of Public Law 100-402.

The day of September 15 is significant because it is the anniversary of independence for Latin American countries Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. In addition, Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on September 16 and September18, respectively. Also, Columbus Day or Día de la Raza, which is October 12, falls within this 30-day period. – Source: https://www.hispanicheritagemonth.gov/about/

Latinx Hispanic Heritage Month Events

Week of September 27th- Bienvenidos y Celebramos! (Welcome and Let’s Celebrate)

o A display celebrating and honoring Latinx contributions, voices, dreams, and successes will be featured in the Nook of the Babylon Student Center on the Ammerman Campus, Selden.

Monday, October 4th – My People, My Power: Celebrating Latinx Heritage

12:30pm, Van Nostrand Theater

Angelica Maria, second-generation Chicana writer, poet and internationally touring artist from Los Angeles, CA will highlight the beauty and struggles of the Latinx culture. Through storytelling, poetry, and music, Angelica will share her journey and show others how to manifest their dreams into reality.

Tuesday, October 5th – 4:30 p.m. (virtual)

Tri Campus Multicultural Featured Speaker-John” Quiñones

John” Quiñones is an American ABC News correspondent and the current host of “What Would You Do?” “What Would You Do” Uses hidden cameras, to explore how ordinary people behave when they are confronted with dilemmas that require them to take action or walk by and mind their own business.

Wednesday, October 6th – Tri Campus Multicultural Affairs and Campus Activities Board Collaboration presents Loteria –

Loteria is the Spanish word for lottery, a favorite pastime across Mexico and Latin communities for generations and growing in popularity all over the world. Students are invited to tune-in to a Zoom live-stream with a professional comedian host. Every Loteria game includes four chances to win and $200 in cash prizes! Winners receive their prize money directly to their PayPal accounts. Zoom information is forthcoming from artist/agency.

Wednesday, October 13th – The Who Am I Series Features: Café Con Las Tias

2 p.m., Conference Room 319 of the William Lindsay Building on the Ammerman Campus, Selden.

Engage in discussion and have some café with your Ammerman Tias, Deans Tania Velazquez and Katherine Aguirre. Discussion with students will include transitioning back to campus and how the College can support you. Light refreshments will be served. Space is limited. Registration is required. For more information, please contact Malika Batchie Lockhart at [email protected]

Thursday, October 21st – Representando!- Exploring and Celebrating Authenticity Through Latinx Culture 6-7:30 p.m. (virtually)

This celebration of Latinx/ Hispanic heritage will feature author Sulma Arzu-Brown and Afro Cuban Dance Company Echualaibode.

Sulma is the author of several books including the bilingual book Bad Hair Does Not Exist/Pelo Malo No Existe! Sulma is also an entrepreneur, executive director of the Garifuna Coalition, and vice president of operations for the New York City Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. This program will feature an in-depth look about how to effectively and courageously dive into one’s own culture. This session dives into Sulma’s unique cultural journey as a Garifuna and Afro-Latina. Discussion how authenticity is tied to one’s career advancement will also be explored. This celebration will also feature dance instruction from acclaimed Afro Cuban dancer Hansell Echualaibode.

All students who attend will receive a gift and have a chance to win copies of Sulma Arzu Browns books- Bad Hair Does Not Exist/Pelo Malo No Existe and My Hair Comes With Me..: shifting the Paradigm of What Success Looks like (No Pelo Malo Collection)

Zoom Meeting ID: 839 5442 2069

Passcode: represent