SCCC Selden presents ‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’ through Oct. 23

The Theatres at Suffolk County Community College presents I Love You You’re Perfect Now Change at the Shea Theater, Islip Arts Building, 533 College Road, Selden on Oct. 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. With book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music by Jimmy Roberts, I Love You You’re Perfect Now Change is a musical revue celebrating the mating game. Directed by Marie Danvers, his crowd-pleasing comedy takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as “the relationship.”

*Mature Content*

Theatre 119

Islip Arts Building

Suffolk County Community College

Ammerman Campus, Selden

General admission: $14

Veterans and students 16 years of age or younger: $10.00.

Suffolk students with current ID: One FREE ticket

For tickets call (631) 451-4163 or Purchase Online

See video Interview with Marie Danvers, Suffolk County Community College Distinguished Theatre Alumna and Broadway Veteran here.