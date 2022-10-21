SCCC Selden presents ‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’ through Oct. 23
The Theatres at Suffolk County Community College presents I Love You You’re Perfect Now Change at the Shea Theater, Islip Arts Building, 533 College Road, Selden on Oct. 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. With book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music by Jimmy Roberts, I Love You You’re Perfect Now Change is a musical revue celebrating the mating game. Directed by Marie Danvers, his crowd-pleasing comedy takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as “the relationship.”
*Mature Content*
Theatre 119
Islip Arts Building
Suffolk County Community College
Ammerman Campus, Selden
- General admission: $14
- Veterans and students 16 years of age or younger: $10.00.
- Suffolk students with current ID: One FREE ticket
For tickets call (631) 451-4163 or Purchase Online
See video Interview with Marie Danvers, Suffolk County Community College Distinguished Theatre Alumna and Broadway Veteran here.