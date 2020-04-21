SC Hospitalizations Rise for First Time in the last Six Days, Bellone Remains Optimistic

For the first time in six days, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Suffolk County rose, defying a positive trend for the area.

The number of people hospitalized climbed by 23 to 1,434.

“I wouldn’t put too much stock in one day’s number,” County Executive Steve Bellone (D) said on his daily conference call with reporters. “The question will be, ‘are we plateauing at a lower level, or is this a one day blip?’”

The number of people in Intensive Care Unit beds declined by 5 to 501.

On the positive side, 68 people were discharged from hospitals in the county.

“We’re very happy to see that number,” Bellone said, although it is lower than it’s been in the last few days.

The number of people who have died from complications related to coronavirus continues to rise, although that number is lower than it’s been recently as well. An additional 29 people have died in the last 24 hours in the county, bringing the total residents who have died from the virus to 888.

Bellone said the county distributed another 100,000 pieces of personal protective equipment yesterday, bringing the total to 2.5 million since the crisis began.

Bellone thanked all those who have helped provide services through Suffolk 311. The number of calls since the pandemic hit the island on March 9th is now 20,000. On an average day before the crisis, the number was closer to 100 per day, while that has now climbed to closer to 650 per day.

“I want to thank the team that has done a terrific job,” Bellone said.

Bellone thanked Hint Water for donating water to first responders, which his office has helped distribute.

He also thanked the Suffolk County Police Department for continuing to do its job amid the pandemic. Indeed, the department arrested Jesus Vazquez for allegedly committing four burglaries in Bay Shore and Brentwood last week.

Looking for positive signs during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Bellone found it today when he visited Joe Zito of West Babylon, who celebrated his 100th birthday.

For the county executive, the celebration was a “personal sign of hope.”