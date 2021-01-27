SBU’s Pandemic Shift program receives backing

Investors Bank of Setauket presented a check in the amount of $25,000 to the Stony Brook School of Business on Jan. 19. The donation will be used to fund the College of Business’s Pandemic Shift program to support small businesses in Suffolk County as they pivot, re-start, and expand.

“So many of our small businesses have been hurt by this pandemic. Supporting Stony Brook brings help and hope to these businesses. We believe their progress is our responsibility as a member of the Long Island community,” said Domenick Cama, President and COO of Investors Bank.

A division of Suffolk Forward, spearheaded by County Executive Steve Bellone, the program provides workshops for business owners, virtual internships for students to work with businesses, pro-bono faculty consulting, technology support from Stony Brook’s Office of Economic Development, and faculty research on the effects of the pandemic on businesses and consumers.

Each session consists of four interactive 90-minute sessions via Zoom. For more information, please visit www.shiftgroup.com/pandemic-shift.