SBU’s Eszter Boros named 2020 Moore Inventor Fellow

Eszter Boros, assistant professor in the College of Arts and Sciences Department of Chemistry at Stony Brook University, was recently named a 2020 Moore Inventor Fellow, an honor that is given to researchers who look to enable breakthroughs that accelerate progress over the next fifty years. It is hosted through the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation.

The fellowship supports scientist-inventors who create new tools and technologies with a high potential to accelerate progress in the Foundation’s areas of interest: scientific discovery, environmental conservation and patient care. Boros was nominated for the fellowship based on the commercial potential of her research, combining a radioactive targeted molecular probe and therapeutic that has the potential to provide pre-operative nuclear imaging and subsequent radiotherapeutic intervention for incurable prostate cancer.

Specifically, Boros is developing radioactive theranostics that can be injected into the human body and used both as a diagnostic, to detect and localize disease, and also as a therapeutic, to treat the disease. Her invention, which enables the highly selective capture of radioactive metal ions, such as those of the element scandium, paves the way for the application of scandium radioisotopes in the non-invasive, early diagnosis and targeted radiotherapy of cancers.

“I am so excited and pleased Eszter is selected as a Moore Inventors Fellow, Stony Brook’s first,” said Nicole S. Sampson, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and SUNY distinguished professor of Chemistry. “She is truly a Renaissance woman, combining fundamental inorganic chemistry and metal radiochemistry with modern imaging methods to provide personalized medical treatments of cancer and microbial infections.”

This year, the Moore Foundation received nearly 200 nominations, from which five fellows were selected. Each fellow receives a total of $825,000 over three years to drive their invention forward, which includes $50,000 per year from their home institution as a commitment to these outstanding individuals.