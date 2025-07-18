SBU’s Dr. William Wertheim eagerly awaits president’s arrival, shares medical insights

By Daniel Dunaief

For the second year in a row, Dr. William Wertheim is the officer in charge at Stony Brook University.

This summer, Wertheim, who is Executive Vice President of Stony Brook Medicine, took over between when interim president Richard McCormick’s productive year ended and incoming president Dr. Andrea Goldsmith, starts at the beginning of August.

“I’ve met [Goldsmith] several times,” said Wertheim during last week’s Pressroom Afterhour podcast with TBR News Media here). “I think she’s going to bring great things to Stony Brook University. I’m delighted to be able to have the opportunity to work with her.”

In a wide ranging conversation, Wertheim discussed everything from Goldsmith’s pending presidency, to the higher number of tick bites this year, to concerns about research funding.

Wertheim was particularly pleased that Goldsmith, who is an electrical engineer by training and was most recently the Dean of Engineering and Applied Sciences at Princeton University, has numerous patents and has started up several companies based on her work.

“The work she’s done has been immediately practical and useful to the community,” said Wertheim.

Keeping him up at night

Goldsmith will be joining Stony Brook at a time when researchers are urging politicians to sustain federal support for science after President Donald Trump proposed drastic cuts, including a potential reduction of 40 percent in support for the National Institutes of Health.

The possible cut to funding in the Fiscal Year 2026 budget is “certainly something that keeps me awake at night,” Wertheim said. “It’s been very concerning to us that there are threats to the funding for research, both with regard to the money that support what are referred to as indirect costs as well as the potential for budget cuts to institutions like the NIH or other federal research agencies.”

Wertheim suggested that politicians and the public can get a better sense of the value of science when they hear stories about how research creates positive outcomes.

Wertheim highlighted the work of Pathology Professor Ke Jian Liu, who repurposed chemotherapy drugs to help treat hemorrhagic strokes. Doctors have historically had limited therapeutic options for these kinds of strokes, which involve bleeding from a blood vessel. (See TBR story from April. SBU’s Ke Jian Liu scores $2.6 mln from NIH for stroke studies using cancer drugs | TBR News Media).

Wertheim said he and other Stony Brook staff, including hospital CEO Carol Gomes and Vice President for Research and Innovation Kevin Gardner, have been speaking with elected officials about the importance of supporting a broad range of science that not only can provide health care benefits, but that can also offer the unexpected insight or spark that leads to innovation.

Stony Brook, meanwhile, has offered help to faculty and their students. Graduate students working in labs whose grants have been reduced or eliminated are receiving stipends to ensure they complete their education without interruption. The same is true for postdoctoral students.

Faculty, meanwhile, can get bridge funding, which provides money until they get their next grant.

Wertheim estimated that bridge funds could support students for six months or a year, but that any shortfall that exceeded that would require other solutions.

Basic research, even in fields distant from apparent human benefit, can and have led to critical discoveries. He cited the work of University of California Berkeley scientist Jennifer Doudna, who, along with Emmanuelle Charpentier, won the Nobel Prize for creating the Crispr-Cas9 gene editing technique.

Crispr, which is a key tool many scientists now use in their search for treatments for diseases, can cure Sickle Cell Disease.

Doudna had been conducting basic research on the interaction between bacteria and viruses when she discovered this now critical tool.

“We never know where that kind of science is going to go,” said Wertheim.

Medicaid funding

At the same time, Stony Brook Hospital is keeping a close eye on Medicaid funding.

People can lack insurance, but when they show up in the emergency room department, “we will need to take care of them, ethically, morally and legally,” Wertheim said of the public hospital.

Wertheim appreciates the support of representatives for the state and the federal government.

“I’ve had many conversations with Rep. [Nicholas] LaLota and he’s been very helpful in trying to help us navigate a particular problem with what’s known as Disproportionate Shares to Hospitals (DSH),” Wertheim said.

The DSH cuts, which were originally set to expire in 2014 and have been delayed several times, are now scheduled to end in fiscal year 2026, which begins this fall.

These DSH payments support public hospitals like Stony Brook, which takes care of a quarter of the medicaid patients in Suffolk County.

LaLota “understands the difficulties we face,” said Wertheim. “To me, this is a nonpartisan issue. We’re trying to make sure people can get the care they need” so the hospital doesn’t have to figure out how to provide uncompensated services.

LaLota is “fighting to deliver for Stony Brook University by ensuring continued payment of Disproportionate Share Hospital funding,” the congressman explained in an emailed statement. “That’s why I introduced the bipartisan Save Our Safety-Net Hospitals Act to reverse a costly federal policy exclusion – without adding a dime to the deficit.”

LaLota has met with SBU leadership, rallied support across the aisle and will keep “fighting to ensure my constituents have continued access to safety-net hospitals like Stony Brook,” he added.

From acorns to ticks

From discussing the potential damage from the bites taken out of budgets to the danger from the ones insects make, Wertheim warned residents that ticks have been problematic in recent months.

“There’s definitely more tick bites and more tick borne diseases that we’re seeing this year,” said Wertheim. “This is a very big year for ticks, not such a great year for the rest of us.”

The tick population typically increases two years after a larger production of acorns in an area, as the acorns feed mammals that become tick hosts.

“There’s a whole host of reasons why you want to be careful about tick bites,” said Wertheim. “If you get a bite, get it taken care of right away.”

Wertheim urged residents to protect themselves as much as possible from ticks, by wearing long pants on hikes, using insect repellant and doing a tick check at the end of the day.

With Lyme disease, removing a tick within 24 hours of a bite reduces the risk from the bacteria.

Mental health teammate

As residents start to prepare for the upcoming academic year, Wertheim highlighted the Care Initiative, which connects the university with a number of school districts, particularly on the east end.

“One of the big things that school districts request from us is help managing the mental and behavioral health needs of students,” said Wertheim.

The number of mental health difficulties among students has increased.

Stony Brook plans to expand this effort to other districts beyond its current collaborators.

Through in person and remote work from a centralized office, Stony Brook can offer help to students, parents, faculty or staff.

Expansion plans

Stony Brook Medicine, meanwhile, is continuing its expansion across the island. Wertheim suggested that the university is working to fill the needs for physicians and health care in areas that are under supplied.

The university uses a hub and spoke model. A hub includes the Lake Grove facility, which occupies the former Sears building in the Smith Haven Mall and, as with the Commack facility, has specialties that are part of Stony Brook Medicine.

Officials are working towards building ambulatory surgery areas in both areas as well.

For existing patients who go to the immediate care facility in Commack, SBM has an urgent telehealth option.

“If you’re stuck taking care of a small child or you can’t make it in, you may have the option for doing a telehealth visit,” he said. “We will be doing that in other areas as well.”

After two years of stepping in as officer in charge during summer months, Wertheim said his wife has suggested she may ensure that this pattern ends.

Next year for Memorial Day weekend, she indicated they would be “going far away, but she’s not telling me where,” he said.