SBU Sports: Women’s Track & Field dominate DMR race in solid showing at 2025 Colonial Relays

Stony Brook women’s track and field returned to competition on April 4 and April 5, competing in the 59th annual Colonial Relays in Williamsburg, Va. The Seawolves earned six top-eight finishes as a team, highlighted by a win in the Distance Medley Relay.

DAY ONE HIGHLIGHTS

Enyero Omokeni finished fifth in 400m (57.34). She set a new season-best time for the Seawolves.

Danielle Cirrito placed fifth in the 1500m invite. Her clocking of 4:34.56 was a new PR in the event.

Amelie Guzman recorded a fifth-place finish in the 5000m (17:07.48). Setting a season-best time for the Seawolves in the event.

Shaylen Goslar placed seventh in the 1500m invite, and her time of 4:35.10 set a new PR.

Logan Barsalow finished seventh in the 1500m. Setting a new PR with a 4:44.33 clocking.

“It was a good first day. It’s always nice to get good performances at this meet,” head coach Andy Ronan noted. “Amelie and Miranda were both very competitive in the 500m, as were Shaylen and Danielle in the 1500m.”

With only relays left to be run, Stony Brook ended its weekend with a bang, topping the field to win the Distance Medley Relay thanks to strong runs from Grace Sisson, Omokeni, Goslar, and Cirrito.

DAY TWO HIGHLIGHTS

Sisson, Omokeni, Goslar, and Cirrito dominated the field to win the DMR with ease, completing the race at an impressive 11:53.83 mark.

Stony Brook’s stellar time was nearly 24 seconds higher than second place, setting a new season-best time for the Seawolves.

Stony Brook posted the best time of all four splits.

“Day two at the Colonial Relays is all about relays, and it was a really nice opportunity for our program to add Stony Brook to the long list of top programs on the East Coast that have won a relay event at this meet,” said Ronan. “We picked up wins for the men and the women today. The women took control of the DMR early with a strong opening leg from Sisson. The other three legs, Omokeni (400m), Goslar (800m), and anchor leg Cirrito (mile), kept the pressure up, and the ladies had a convincing win in the end.”

Up next, the team continues their busy April slate on April 11 when they travel to Providence for the Friar Invitational.