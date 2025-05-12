SBU Sports: Women’s lacrosse comes up short in NCAA second round

The No. 18 Stony Brook women’s lacrosse team saw its 2025 season come to a close on May 11 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, falling to No. 2 Boston College by a final score of 10-7 in Chestnut Hill, Mass. The Seawolves posted 16 victories this season and earned their 12th consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Stony Brook was held scoreless through the first 25:02 of the game as Boston College went on a 6-0 scoring run. Through that time, the Seawolves were able to fire off seven shots with three hitting the post, three being saved, and one going wide in total.

Charlotte Wilmoth was able to open scoring for the Stony Brook squad with a goal from the doorstep, dished out by Casey Colbert at the 4:58 mark. Less than two minutes later, Courtney Maclay would find an open Olivia Schorr cutting to the crease for back-to-back Seawolves’ goals. The Eagles closed out the first half with a last second free position goal as Stony Brook trailed 7-2 heading into the break.

The Seawolves carried their momentum into the second half as Kylie Budke notched a free position goal at 12:34 in the third quarter, continuing to close in on the Eagles’ advantage. Boston College responded with another goal before Stony Brook went on a 3-0 scoring run between the third and fourth quarter courtesy of Wilmoth, Maclay, and Haydin Eisfeld to get back within two with 12:49 remaining in the contest.

The Eagles’ leading scorer, Rachel Clark, scored on a free position to take a three-goal lead, as Maclay recorded her second of the day to get the Seawolves back within two. Stony Brook would ultimately pull the goalie to get an extra defender in and time was running out on the Seawolves’ comeback. Boston College would score on an empty net with 52 seconds remaining as Stony Brook faced a 10-7 defeat.