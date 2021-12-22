Home Arts & Entertainment SBU Sports: Women’s hoops makes history defeating Washington StateThe team celebrates after Sunday's game Photo courtesy of Stony Brook Athletics SBU Sports: Women’s hoops makes history defeating Washington State Arts & EntertainmentCommunitySportsStony Brook UniversityVillage Times Herald December 22, 2021 0 53 For the first time in program history, the Stony Brook women’s basketball team (9-1) defeated a Power Five opponent at home. The Seawolves knocked off Washington State (8-3), 69-62, on Sunday, Dec. 19 inside Island Federal Arena behind the trio of senior guard Earlette Scott, senior guard Annie Warren, and graduate forward India Pagan all scoring in double-digits. The victory is also Stony Brook’s first over a Pac-12 opponent. Scott led the Seawolves in scoring with a team-high 20 points on an efficient 7-of-14 shooting from the floor. Warren finished with 14 points and did a bulk of her damage in the contest in the second half, as she totaled ten points over the final 20 minutes. Pagan added 12 points and graduate forward Leighah-Amori Wool pulled down 10 rebounds to aid Stony Brook to their ninth victory of the season. After a back-and-forth first half, the Seawolves used an 8-0 scoring run in the third to take the lead at 42-37. Following that run, they never looked back as they did not trail for the remainder of the contest. “Really proud of this team today, that’s a quality Washington State team who’s super physical. That’s a good team and a quality win for us. We have been balanced and people have been stepping up for us. … Nobody is doing one thing, everyone is contributing. If something’s not working for them they step up in other ways. I’m just really proud that we were able to finish strong through this break with a win,” said head coach Ashley Langford. “It feels great. This is no surprise to me and the work I put in and the team. I’m really happy that we got the win and we can go into the Christmas break with some confidence,” said senior guard Earlette Scott. SIMILAR ARTICLES Cooking Cove: Tea loaves suit holiday gifting and entertaining to a T December 22, 2021 0 18 Vanderbilt Museum in Centerport opens new Solar System Hiking Trail December 22, 2021 0 61 NO COMMENTS Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment.