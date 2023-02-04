SBU Sports: Women’s basketball team sprints past the Towson Tigers to win 83-66

The Stony Brook women’s basketball team (13-7, 7-2 CAA) moved into a tie for second-place in the CAA, after sprinting past the Towson Tigers (12-8, 6-3 CAA), 83-66, at Island Federal Arena on Jan. 29.

The Seawolves were led by three student-athletes, who each scored 20+ points. Junior guard Shamarla King, sophomore forward Sherese Pittman, and senior guard Gigi Gonzalez all dropped 20 or more points in the game.

Stony Brook and Towson played a very tight game throughout the entire first half and most of the third quarter, until the Seawolves regained control and never looked back.

With just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter, King nailed a huge three-pointer, off an assist from graduate guard Daishai Almond, to tie the game at 52-52. King’s three sparked the Seawolves on both ends of the floor. King erupted for a career-high 22 points and she hauled in 10 rebounds. It was her first-career double-double and she set career-highs with eight field goals made and four threes made.

On the following possession, Almond stole the ball and drove all the way to the basket to finish the layup in transition. It gave Stony Brook a two-point lead. After another stop defensively, Gonzalez turned on the jets and sprinted to the basket where she finished a layup and drew a foul in the process. She would complete the three-point play and Stony Brook led 57-52, going on a 8-0 run.

Gonzalez exploded for 14 points in the third quarter and totaled 18 points in the second half. The point guard finished the game with one of her most complete stat lines of the season. She dropped 20 points (7-of-13 from the floor, 5-of-5 from the free-throw line) and added seven assists and six rebounds.

Stony Brook led 57-54 at the end of the third frame and maintained its lead the rest of the way with a stifling defensive attack and contagious scoring on the offensive end.

Stony Brook forced Towson into multiple scoring droughts of over two minutes, which allowed the Seawolves to go on a 7-0 run and 8-0 run in the final quarter. The Seawolves outscored the Tigers, 26-12, in the fourth quarter. The Seawolves snapped Towson’s six-game winning streak and have now won nine of their last 11 games.

Next up, the team will remain home to take on the Drexel Dragons on Feb. 5. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on SNY and FloHoops.