SBU Sports: Women’s basketball falls to St. John’s 78-52 Arts & EntertainmentSportsStony Brook University by Press Release - November 24, 2022 0 4 Photo from Stony Brook Athletics The Stony Brook women’s basketball team was led by a trio of student-athletes who scored double-digits, but it was ultimately not enough as the squad fell at St. John’s University on Nov. 19, 78-52, inside the Carnesecca Arena. Junior guard Shamarla King registered a team and career-high 13 points after shooting 5-of-9 from the field and 2-of-4 from the free-throw line. The Virginia Tech transfer also notched six assists and a rebound in the defeat. The Seawolves came out with a strong first quarter as sophomore forward Sherese Pittman scored the first six points for the squad, jumping to an early 6-2 lead. The Virginia native finished one point away from her season high with 12 points today and collected four rebounds, three on the offensive side. After two made free throws by graduate forward Nairimar Vargas-Reyes that would give Stony Brook an 11-9 lead, St. John’s would go on an 8-2 run to take a four point lead heading into the second quarter. Vargas-Reyes collected her first double-double of the season and second of her career, as the forward scored a season-high 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. In the next 15 minutes of play, the Seawolves would hold off the Red Storm by cashing in on three pointers from senior guard Gigi Gonzalez, graduate guard Anastasia Warren and Vargas-Reyes. However, another late run by St. John’s gave the Red Storm a 35-26 lead heading to half. In the second half, the Red Storm found their rhythm as St. John’s shot 57.1% (16-28) from the field and 61.5% (8-13) beyond the arc to take the victory, 78-52. The team was back in action on Nov. 23 when it took on High Point in its first game of the Puerto Rico Classico. Results were not available as of press time.