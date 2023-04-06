SBU Sports: Victory over Towson 13-12 lifts men’s lacrosse to fourth win in a row

Stony Brook graduate midfielder Matt Anderson was in top form during the men’s lacrosse game against the Towson on April 1. With 44 seconds to play in the game and the score tied at 12-12, Anderson took a pass from senior attackman Blake Behlen and fired it into the back of the net for his fourth goal of the day, which proved to be the game-winner over the Tigers.

After Anderson’s heroic score, the Seawolves put together a stop of the defensive end of the field to seal the 13-12 victory and extend their winning streak to four games in a row. Stony Brook moves to a perfect 3-0 in CAA play and the four-game winning streak is its longest since winning four in a row last season (Apr. 5-23, 2022).

The Seawolves and Tigers traded blows all game long. Stony Brook erased an early 3-0 deficit, and the teams took a 4-4 tie into the halftime break. Senior attackman Dylan Pallonetti extended the nation’s longest goal scoring streak to 38 consecutive games with his goal at the 4:03 mark in the second quarter. The senior went on to tally four points, three goals and one assist as he notched his seventh hat trick of the season.

Anderson fueled the Seawolves offense in the second half as three of his four goals in the game came in the fourth quarter alone. Anderson tied the game up at 9-9 with 14:11 to play in the contest. He then gave the Seawolves a 12-11 advantage with his goal at the 4:43 mark. The graduate then went on to seal the win with his fourth tally of the game on the Seawolves’ final offensive possession with 44 seconds to play in the game.

On the defensive side of the field, sophomore goalie Jamison MacLachlan put forth a standout performance with 17 saves. He stood on his head time and time again for the Seawolves, which allowed Stony Brook to remain in striking distance all afternoon long.

Junior defensive midfielder Ben Morschauser caused three turnovers and picked up three ground balls. Two of his three caused turnovers came in the fourth quarter and his final one led to the Seawolves’ last possession where Anderson scored the game-winning goal.

“I am proud of the effort from the guys. I have been part of this league for a long time and all CAA games are like this. We knew that there would be ups and downs and I am proud of how we fought to the finish. We talked about winning that last six minutes of the fourth quarter and we did, we scored three goals in the last 5:55. I am really proud of the guys for battling and never backing down,” said head coach Anthony Gilardi.

The team is back in action on Saturday, April 8, when it travels to Philadelphia, Pa. to take on Drexel, at 2 p.m. The meeting will mark the first time in program history that the Seawolves and Dragons wills go head-to-head in the sport of men’s lacrosse.