SBU Sports: Track star Robert Becker makes history during Scarlet and White Invitational

The Stony Brook University men’s track and field team competed in the Bruce Lehane Scarlet and White Invitational on Feb. 5 at Boston University.

Senior Robert Becker has been breaking records ever since he got to Stony Brook. He took it to the next level by becoming the first student-athlete to run a sub-4-minute mile in program history. Becker clocked in at 3:58.98 in the mile run setting a new personal best and breaking the previous mile record (4:02.45) that was also set by himself in 2020 at the ECAC/IC4A Indoor Championships. Becker’s record-breaking time also qualifies the senior for the IC4A Championships.

“Robert Becker made history today at the Bruce Lehane Scarlet and White Invitational by becoming the first Stony Brook student-athlete to break the 4-minute mile. Rob ran 3:58.98 to achieve this great moment in his career. It is truly a landmark performance, one that many chase but never attain – Rob has joined an exclusive club. There were many super performances today, career bests, and IC4A/ECAC qualifiers were the nature of the day,” said head coach Andrew Ronan.

“Considering the news that we received earlier this week about being ineligible for the conference championships, we had a great meet. This group of athletes pulled themselves together, got focused, and showed the kind of quality performances that could have been on display at the conference championship meet,” he added.

The Seawolves are back in action on Feb. 11 when they compete in the Fast Track National Invite on Staten Island.