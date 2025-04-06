SBU Sports: Stony Brook baseball edged out by North Carolina A&T 11-9

The Stony Brook baseball team erased a 6-4 deficit and scored nine runs on the afternoon, but a pair of late runs by North Carolina A&T lifted the home team to an 11-9 win on Saturday night in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Nico Azpilcueta

Johnny Pilla

Chanz Doughty

With two outs in the top of the first inning,launched a solo homer to give the Seawolves a 1-0 lead.andtallied back-to-back hits, but the Aggies got a strikeout to end the inning.North Carolina A&T answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the frame to tie things up at 1-1.

The Seawolves erupted for three runs on two hits in the top of the second inning, highlighted by a two-run shot from Evan Goforth that brought home Matt Miceli .

Stony Brook right-hander Eddie Smink allowed a one-out hit in the bottom of the second but got a strikeout/caught stealing combo to close the inning.

Doughty led off the third with a single and swiped second, but was left stranded on third to end the half.

A&T responded with five runs in the bottom of the third to take a 6-4 lead.

The Seawolves bounced right back in the fourth, plating three runs to retake a 7-6 advantage. Erik Paulsen tallied an RBI sac fly, followed by back-to-back RBI hits from Azpilcueta and Doughty. The Aggies answered in their half with a two-out homer to go up 8-7.

Both teams went down in order in the fifth inning. After a scoreless top of the sixth, George Adams stranded a runner at third to keep the Seawolves within one heading to the seventh.

Stony Brook surged ahead once again, 9-8, in the top of the seventh. Brett Davino drove in Doughty with a clutch RBI single, and Luke Szepek ripped a double to score Davino.

Nicholas Rizzo entered in the bottom half of the inning, and the Aggies tied the game at 9-9 on two hits.

North Carolina A&T pushed across two more runs in the bottom of the eighth and held the Seawolves scoreless in the ninth to secure the 11-9 win on Saturday night.