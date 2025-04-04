SBU Sports: Softball holds strong in doubleheader sweep of N.C. AT&T

Stony Brook softball swept North Carolina A&T in a conference doubleheader on April 4 on Long Island. Nicole Allen, Naiah Ackerman, Emily Reinstein and others powered the Seawolves to 14 runs across the two games, while Crimson Rice, Gabrielle Maday and Maddie Male all combined to limit the Aggies to three runs on Friday.

GAME ONE: STONY BROOK 7, N.C. A&T 1

Rice started game one for Stony Brook, tossing a scoreless first inning to begin her afternoon.

A pair of hits from Alyssa Costlello and Madelyn Stepski did not amount to runs in the home half of the first frame.

Marissa Thalassinos led off the second inning by drawing a walk, later scoring the game’s first run on a wild pitch. Malorie Hill, who also worked a walk, came around to score on an Ackerman sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

The Aggies got a run back on a solo homer in the third inning, cutting Stony Brook’s lead in half.

The Seawolves answered back in the home half of the third inning on a Stepski run-scoring triple and a Mia Vannelli RBI groundout. The runs put the Seawolves ahead 4-1.

Stony Brook tacked on additional runs in the fourth frame courtesy of an Ackerman double, a passed ball and sacrifice fly by Costello.

Staked to a six-run lead, Rice made quick work of N.C. A&T in the fifth inning. She ran into trouble in the sixth, but worked through it without any damage and finished what she started with a 1-2-3 seventh inning.

GAME TWO: STONY BROOK 7, N.C. A&T 2

Male took to the circle to start game two, retiring the side in order. Her offense provided her an early lead after an Allen groundout plated Kyra McFarland, who extended her hitting streak to 15 straight games with a leadoff single.

The Seawolves added four runs on five hits in the second inning, opening up a 5-0 lead. Stony Brook loaded the bases with one out and McFarland and Costello plated a run each before Allen singled home a pair. Vannelli’s single through the left side pushed the Seawolves’ advantage to five runs.

Male held the Aggies scoreless until the fifth inning when a two-run blast made it a 5-2 game. Maday entered in relief of Male, working around a one-out double to keep N.C. A&T from doing further damage.

Stony Brook responded, getting both runs right back on a Reinstein two-run homer.

Maday closed the deal, retiring the side in order in the sixth and getting a little help from Reinstein defensively, who threw out a would-be base stealer to end the game and strand runners on the corners.

UP NEXT

Stony Brook and N.C. A&T wrap up the three-game series on Sunday, April 6. First pitch is set for noon at University Field, streaming live on FloCollege.