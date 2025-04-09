SBU Sports: Softball drops mid-week contest on the road at St. John’s

Stony Brook softball lost to St. John’s, 8-0, in five innings on April 9 at Red Storm Field in Queens.

Alyssa Costello reached safely on a bunt with one out in the first, but was later thrown out attempting to swipe second base to end the inning.

The Johnnies struck for three runs against Stony Brook starter Maddie Male in the first. Jarrard blasted a two-run shot to start the scoring and St. John’s added an unearned run on a double.

Madelyn Stepski led off the second by working a walk, advanced to second on a sacrifice, but was stranded in scoring position.

The Johnnies strung together three straight hits to start the second inning to load the bases. The Red Storm scored twice, once on an error defensively, padding their lead to five runs after two full innings.

A one-out homer in the third was the end of Male’s day in the circle. Crimson Rice entered in relief, trailing 6-0. Rice worked around a walk to record the final two outs of the frame and send things to the fourth inning.

Stony Brook loaded the bases with nobody out in the fourth after three consecutive hits from Costello, Nicole Allen and Stepski. St. John’s escaped without any runs coming across after a strikeout and a 6-6-3 double play.

The Red Storm enacted the eight-run rule in the bottom of the fifth. After Rice retired the first two hitters, the next five batters reached safely to push across a pair of runs and end the game.

The team returns home to host Monmouth to begin a three-game series on Friday, April 11. First pitch on Friday afternoon is scheduled for 3 pm from University Field, streaming live on FloCollege.