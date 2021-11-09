SBU Sports: Seawolves use gritty road performance to defeat Maine

The Stony Brook University football team (4-5, 3-3 CAA) used a gritty road performance to pick up its third consecutive win as it defeated Maine (4-5, 3-4 CAA), 22-17, on Nov. 6. The Seawolves were paced by an all-around team effort as they picked up their first CAA road victory of the season.

Redshirt junior running back Ty Son Lawton and redshirt sophomore kicker Angelo Guglielmello accounted for all of Stony Brook’s scoring in the win. Lawton found the end zone twice (one rushing touchdown, one receiving touchdown), while Guglielmello made a career-high three field goals.

As Maine fought back in the second half, Stony Brook’s defense stood strong as it shut down the come-from-behind effort. The Black Bears got the ball back with 2:30 to play in the game and had a chance to potentially take the lead. On the first play of the drive, redshirt freshman linebacker Tyler King stepped in front of a Derek Robertson pass for his first career interception. King’s interception sealed the victory for the Seawolves.

The Seawolves used a strong first half performance to take a 16-7 lead at the break. Stony Brook controlled the pace of play and dominated in total offense and time of possession. The Seawolves outgained the Black Bears 250 yards to 89 yards and held the ball for 21:57, while Maine had the ball for 8:03 in the first half.

Redshirt sophomore kicker Angelo Guglielmello was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goal attempts in the first half. The Nutley, N.J. native opened the scoring for Stony Brook as he drilled a career-long 38-yard field goal with 8:47 to play in the first quarter. He then split the uprights with a 37-yard field goal to put Stony Brook up, 6-0, with 1:36 to go in the first quarter. Guglielmello’s third field goal in the first half came from 30 yards out and pushed the Seawolves’ lead to 16-0.

Lawton found the end zone twice in the win, once on the ground, and the other came on a catch. The redshirt junior extended the Seawolves’ first half lead to 13-0 on a nine-yard touchdown run. Lawton took a handoff and rushed right where he was met by a crowd of Black Bear defenders; he reversed field and saw nothing but green as he rushed into the end zone for the ninth time this season.

The Staten Island native scored his second touchdown of the day with 10:47 to play in the fourth quarter. Graduate quarterback Tyquell Fields found Lawton coming out of the backfield for a nine-yard touchdown reception.

“We lost three league games with the ball in our hands on fourth down in position to score, two of them to win, the other to continue the game. Our guys kept on fighting and believing. We weren’t getting turnovers; we got them (today) – obviously Tyler’s interception makes a difference in the last drive when they got the ball back. Good character guys, good senior leadership. It proves to you that the margin of winning and losing is very close,” said head coach Chuck Priore.

Up next, the team is back on the gridiron on Nov. 13, when they travel to nationally ranked Villanova for a 1 p.m. kick-off. The Seawolves are (2-1) against the Wildcats over their last three meetings and picked up a win in their last contest at Villanova, 36-35, on October 26, 2019. The game is set to air on FloFootball.