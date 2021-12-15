SBU Sports: Sara DiStefano named America East Diver of the Week Arts & EntertainmentCommunitySportsStony Brook UniversityVillage Times Herald by Press Release - December 15, 2021 0 25 Sara Distefano For the first time this season sophomore diver Sara DiStefano has been named America East Diver of the Week as announced by the conference office on Dec. 7. DiStefano takes home the honor after a strong performance in the Blue Devil Invite Dec. 4 and 5. The sophomore earned two scoring finishes at the Blue Devil Invite to help propel Stony Brook to a first-place overall finish. DiStefano placed seventh overall in the 3-meter dive with a total score of 196.15. On Sunday, she finished with a final score of 200.05 in the 1-meter dive, which was good for a fifth-place overall finish in the finals. The Stony Brook swimming and diving team is back in action on Jan. 22 when they hit the road to compete against Rider in Newark, N.J.