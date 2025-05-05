SBU Sports: Men’s Track & Field wrap up regular season at Larry...

SBU Sports: Men’s Track & Field wrap up regular season at Larry Ellis Invitational

Photo from Stony Brook University Athletics

Stony Brook men’s track and field wrapped up the regular season on May 2 and 3, competing at the Larry Ellis Invitational hosted by Princeton. As a team, the Seawolves recorded five top-eight placements.

HIGHLIGHTS

As the regular season now comes to a close, the Seawolves will shift their focus to championship season, starting with the two-day CAA Outdoor Championships on May 14-15 in Greensboro, N.C., at the Marcus T. Johnson Track.

