SBU Sports: Men’s Track & Field wrap up regular season at Larry Ellis Invitational
Stony Brook men’s track and field wrapped up the regular season on May 2 and 3, competing at the Larry Ellis Invitational hosted by Princeton. As a team, the Seawolves recorded five top-eight placements.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Walesky Nowak, Luke Clackett, Michael Ye, and David Onovo placed fifth in the 4×400 relay (3:27.22).
- Collin McLaughlin finished fifth in Saturday’s 1500m. His 3:55.89 clocking sets a new PR in the event.
- Ryan Scarry, Nowak, Ye, and Onovo took sixth in the 4×100 relay (42.82).
- Collin Gilstrap placed seventh in the Mike Brady 1500m run on Friday (3:43.36).
- Mario Xerri finished eighth in the 800m (1:54.99).
As the regular season now comes to a close, the Seawolves will shift their focus to championship season, starting with the two-day CAA Outdoor Championships on May 14-15 in Greensboro, N.C., at the Marcus T. Johnson Track.