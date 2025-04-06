SBU Sports: Men’s Track & Field win three events at 59th annual Colonial Relays

The Stony Brook men’s track and field team showcased several impressive performances at the 59th annual Colonial Relays on April 4 and April 5, going on to pick up three event wins, including a big win in the Distance Medley Relay in Williamsburg, Va.

The relays opened with a bang for the Seawolves as Collin Gilstrap and Henry Gartner triumphed in their respective events.

DAY ONE HIGHLIGHTS

Gartner raced to a first-place finish in the 5000m. His time of 14:18.02 earned him a new PR and established a new team-best mark for the season in this event.

Gilstrap won the 1500m race with a time of 3:47.39, setting a new season-best for Stony Brook in the event.

Ethan Green placed fourth in the 1500m (3:48.93).

Steven Struk placed sixth in the 5000m. His solid final time of 14:25.92 was a new PR in the event.

Mario Xerri finished seventh in 800m (1:55.93)

“It was a good first day. It’s always nice to get a win or two at this meet,” head coach Andy Ronan noted. “Collin and Henry had strong finishing laps to secure their win in the 1500m and 5000m, respectively. I was also very pleased with Ethan, Steven, and Joseph Bertola, who won the second section of the 5K.”

Stony Brook wrapped up the competition on Saturday by winning the highly touted DMR race.

DAY TWO HIGHLIGHTS

Gilstrap, Xerri, Walesky Nowak, and Green teamed up to win the DMR event. Their time of 10:06.03 set a new season-best time for the Seawolves.

Stony Brook placed fourth in the 4×1500 relay (16:18.33) courtesy of Thomas Burfeind, Ryan Hesler, Brian Liebowitz, and Collin McLaughlin.

“Day two at the Colonial Relays is all about relays, and it was a really nice opportunity for our program to add Stony Brook to the long list of top programs on the East Coast that have won a relay event at this meet,” said Ronan. “We picked up wins for the men and the women today. Not to be outdone by the ladies, the men’s DMR took care of business in that event and came home with the win. Again, a strong lead-off leg by Collin (1200m) was the key; he gave the other legs of Walesky (400m), Mario (800m), and Freshman Ethan anchor leg (mile) room to relax and run controlled in the windy, warm conditions. The men’s 4x 1500 of Burfeind, Hesler, Liebowitz, and McLaughlin were in contention for a lot of the race but, in the end, finished up 4th, just missing out on a top 3 finish by less than a second.”

The team continues their busy April slate on April 11 when they travel to Providence for the Friar Invitational.