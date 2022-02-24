The Stony Brook University men’s lacrosse team (2-0) used a second half surge to power past Robert Morris University Colonials (0-3), 18-14, to pick up its second consecutive win on Feb. 19. The 18 goals were the most that the Seawolves scored in a game since it found the back of the net 22 times in a win over Binghamton on April 16, 2021.

Stony Brook was paced by 10 different goal scorers and standout play from senior goalie Anthony Palma who made a career-high 17 saves en route to the victory. Sophomore attack Noah Armitage, sophomore attack Dylan Pallonetti, and graduate midfield Mike McCannell each finished the game with a hat trick.

Five Seawolves recorded multi-goal performances and six finished with multi-point games. Pallonetti (three goals, three assists) and graduate attack Kevin Mack (two goals, four assists) tied for the game-high with six points apiece. Junior face-off specialist Renz Conlon set the tone on offense as he won 20-of-34 face-offs and started the game 6-of-7.

Stony Brook jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter as senior midfield Matt Anderson led the attack with a pair of goals out of the gate. Robert Morris mounted a comeback and went on a 9-2 run and the teams were tied up at 9-9 after the first half of play.

The Seawolves pulled away from the Colonials in the third quarter as they outscored them, 6-1, in the frame to take a 15-10 advantage into the fourth quarter. Stony Brook sealed the game in the fourth quarter as it received goals from McCannell, graduate midfield Wayne White, and Pallonetti to ice the game.

“I thought it was a battle. We knew going in that this was going to be a physical, up and down, high-scoring game — and it was. I am proud of the guys for finding a way to win. There were some mental mistakes that I think being two games in its something that we need to continue to work through, but the guys battled and that’s what we were hoping for,” said head coach Anthony Gilardi.