SBU Sports: Men’s lacrosse falls to Delaware in road CAA matchup

Stony Brook men’s lacrosse fell to Delaware, 17-9, on April 5 at Delaware Stadium in Newark, Del. Collin Williamson posted a team-high three points on three goals to lead the Seawolves.

Delaware scored the first six goals of Saturday’s contest, taking a 6-0 lead with 4:40 remaining in the first quarter.

Stony Brook got on the board with a pair of goals from Williamson and Kian McCoy, cutting into the Blue Hen lead. Delaware answered back with the final goal of the first, taking a 7-2 lead into the second quarter.

Delaware opened the second quarter with three consecutive goals, extending its advantage.

Caleb Yeung tallied the lone Seawolf goal of the second quarter as the Blue Hens took a 10-3 lead into the half.

Just like the previous two quarters, Delaware opened the scoring in the third. Each team then traded two goals apiece to close out the quarter.

Both sides notched four goals in the final quarter of play, as the Blue Hens secured the 17-9 win.

Up next, the team will return home to LaValle Stadium for its next matchup against Monmouth on April 12. The contest is slated to begin at noon and will stream live on FloCollege.