SBU Sports: Men’s hoops takes down Maine 80-72

Leading by as much as 21 in the second half, the Stony Brook men’s basketball program was able to hold off a Maine run that saw the lead cut as close as five en route to a win in the America East opener, 80-72, on Jan. 8 at Island Federal Arena.

Elijah Olaniyi and Tykei Greene led the Seawolves with 16 points apiece, two of five players in double figures for the home team. Olaniyi, in his return, also recorded five rebounds, two steals and a big block to seal the game late.

Greene finished a rebound away from a double-double, hauling in a team-high nine rebounds to aid Stony Brook’s advantage on the glass. The Seawolves flew ahead to a 64-43 lead with 9:06 to go after a Greene free throw but Maine rallied back to 73-68 but Stony Brook would not let them get closer than that.

Stony Brook now sits 9-5 on the season, winners of six of its last seven.

“Thrilled we won,” said head coach Geno Ford.”I think we felt like at the ten-minute mark we huddled up and were concerned that the crowd might leave early, so we wanted to keep them until the end. I wish that was it, but I give Maine credit. They kept playing and we didn’t do as good of enough job, obviously. We only had 11 turnovers, we were 16-of-20 from the foul line but it felt like they were all in one little bunched up stretch where the game was able to get tightened down. When it did get to a one or two possession game, Elijah had a huge play, Jahlil had a huge deflection where Juan stole it after we turned it over and we were able to get it back and get fouled. There were more positives than negatives and anytime you win a conference game they don’t give you bonus points for winning by a certain amount. Happy to move and get on to the next one, clearly we have somethings we need to clean up.”

Up next, the team headed to Burlington Vermont on Jan. 12 for a matchup that pits the top two teams in the America East preseason poll. Results were not available as of press time.