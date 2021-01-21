SBU Sports: India Pagan scores 1,000th point as women’s hoops tops UNH Jan. 17

DURHAM, N.H. — India Pagan achieved a milestone and the Stony Brook women’s basketball team headed home on a high note.

Pagan tallied her 1,000th career point as the Seawolves defeated New Hampshire, 64-41, on Sunday afternoon at Lundholm Gynasium. Stony Brook split its two-game weekend trip to New Hampshire and now stands at 6-4 overall and 4-2 in America East.

“Today we played four quarters of Stony Brook basketball,” head coach Caroline McCombs said. “I’m proud of our balanced attack, focus and response in the quick turnaround.”

The Seawolves never trailed on Sunday.

Pagan’s historic point came on free throw with 2:43 remaining in the game. She became the 18th player in program history to amass that total with the Seawolves, and the fourth player during McCombs’ seven seasons as a head coach.

“I can’t believe it’s been four years and it’s finally setting in that I have 1,000 points,” Pagan said. “I’m blessed to have been able to reach that milestone in high school and now in college as well. I’m thankful to be part of an elite and special group. Without them, the coaches and my family and friends, this wouldn’t have been possible. We’re not done yet!”

Brittany Snow tallied 1,314 points from 2012-13 through ‘15-16, Sabre Proctor amassed 1,205 from 2012-13 through ‘14-15, and Korie Bayne-Walker had 1,045 from 2013-14 through ‘16-17.

Kaela Hilaire reached 1,000 points last season with Stony Brook after playing the bulk of her career at Seton Hall.

On Sunday, Anastasia Warren led the Seawolves in scoring for a second straight day, this time with 13 points. She had tallied 19 points in Saturday’s narrow 52-49 loss.

Nairimar Vargas-Reyes (10 points) also reached double-figures in scoring in Sunday’s victory.

The team returns to action next weekend with a pair of games against conference newcomer NJIT at Island Federal Arena.