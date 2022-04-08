SBU Sports: Baseball sweeps doubleheader at Hartford to win series

The Stony Brook baseball team entered the day down a game in its weekend set with Hartford on April 2. They finished the day with a pair of wins and a series victory, winning 9-5 and 7-5 to sweep Saturday’s double dip at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

Shane Paradine finished the day 4-for-7, hitting .571 with a pair of doubles and a home run, leading the Seawolves in all three categories. Colton Book earned the win in game number one, throwing two scoreless in relief while striking out three. Devin Sharkey received the win in game two, a 2.1 inning relief effort.

The big blow for Stony Brook in the opener was a four-run ninth in a seven-inning contest, as Matt Brown-Eiring’s fielder’s choice allowed the go-ahead run to score. He would then score on an error by the third baseman that plated two.

In game two, the Seawolves scored in four of the seven frames, including a pair of runs in three innings. A RBI groundout and wild pitch gave Stony Brook the lead in the fifth before a two-run double in the sixth from Evan Giordano gave the Seawolves much-needed insurance.

“I’m very proud of the guys. The last two weekends, we’ve dropped that first game but we have been able to lock back in and battle back to win the series. Today specifically… it is not easy to sweep doubleheaders but we were able to be physically and mentally tough. We had some guys sick and then some guys get hurt but everybody stepped up and we were able to get the win,” said head coach Matt Senk. ‘Today was a total team effort and I couldn’t be more proud of our team.”

The team returns home for a three-game set with UAlbany. First pitch on Friday is slated for 3 p.m., at Joe Nathan Field.