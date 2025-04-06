SBU Sports: Baseball powers their way to victory over North Caroline A&T 17-4

The Stony Brook baseball team exploded for a season-high 17 runs, including a season-best eight doubles, powering their way to a 17-4 victory over North Carolina A&T on April 5 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Erik Paulsen tallied the first hit for Stony Brook with a one-out double in the top of the first. Chanz Doughty followed with a double of his own to bring Paulsen home and give the Seawolves a quick 1-0 lead.

Right-hander Ty Panariello set the tone on the mound with a 1-2-3 opening inning.

After back-to-back walks to Chris Carson and Nick Zampieron in the second, Matt Miceli and Evan Goforth smacked consecutive doubles to stretch the lead to 4-0.

With one out and two on in the bottom of the inning, Panariello induced a 6-4-3 double play to shut down the threat.

The offense stayed hot in the third, scoring five more runs to go up 9-0. Doughty kicked things off with another double, followed by a hit from Johnny Pilla . Both would come around to score on wild pitches. Carson knocked in Luke Szepek with an RBI single, and Miceli added a sac fly to plate Carson. Goforth wrapped up the inning with an RBI double, bringing in Zampieron.

Panariello got right back to work in the third, ending the frame with a strikeout-throwout double play from Szepek.

Both teams went down in order in the fourth.

After the Seawolves stranded a runner in the top of the fifth, A&T got on the board with a solo homer and added two more runs in the sixth to cut the deficit to 9-4.

Stony Brook responded with authority in the top of the seventh, erupting for eight runs to put the game out of reach and secure the run-rule victory, 17-4. Zampieron and Miceli drew bases-loaded walks, Carson scored on a wild pitch, and Azpilcueta delivered a sac fly. Paulsen, Doughty, and James Schaffer each chipped in with RBI hits to cap the inning.

Matthew Canizares closed things out in the seventh, striking out two and allowing only an unearned run.

The Stony Brook baseball team looks to clinch the series on April 6 in the third and final game against A&T this weekend. First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m. and can be streamed live on FloCollege.