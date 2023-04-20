SBU Sports: Baseball downs Northeastern at Joe Nathan Field

The Stony Brook Baseball team (13-19, 5-9 CAA) got off to a fast start against Northeastern University (27-7, 9-5 CAA) on April 16 by dropping four runs on the team from Boston in the first inning and never looked back to ultimately take the 11-3 victory at Joe Nathan Field.

The offense was paced by four different student-athletes recording three-hit performances as graduate Evan Giordano, senior Brett Paulsen, the junior tandem of Evan Fox and junior Matt Brown-Eiring all tallied three knocks and at-least one RBI.

Fox got the bottom half of the first inning started with a knock, which extended his on-base streak to 30 games to start the season. After stealing second, junior Ryan Micheli knocked in Fox on a screamer to center field.

Graduate Evan Giordano singled in the next at-bat and both Giordano and Micheli stole a bag to get themselves in scoring position. Then, senior Shane Paradine did his job by driving home Micheli on a sac-fly to give Stony Brook a 2-0 advantage. Junior Matt Brown-Eiring tallied his first of three hits to bring home Giordano and a few batters later, Paulsen capped the rally by bringing in Brown-Eiring on a hit to right field, giving Stony Brook a 4-0 lead after the first inning.

Stony Brook carried their momentum at the plate over the next three innings by tallying three runs in the second, two runs in the third, and a run in the fourth.

It was the top of the Stony Brook order that did the damage in the second inning. Micheli started the rally by reaching on a hit-by-pitch, followed by Giordano advancing him to third on a double and Paradine loading the bases after he was hit by a pitch. Brown-Eiring and Paulsen both recorded RBI knocks, and junior Derek Yalon brought in a run on a double-play, giving Stony Brook the 7-0 advantage. Fox also tallied an RBI single in the next inning.

The team sent out senior Josh O’Neill to make his second conference start of the season and make his 11th start of his career. For the second week in a row, O’Neill reocrded the victory as he tossed 6.0 innings, allowing three hits, one run (earned) and struck out eight batters.

Again in the third inning it was the top-of-the-order for Stony Brook that was doing the damage. Fox led the frame off by doubling and scored after Giordano knocked him in on a single. Following a Paradine double, Brown-Eiring knocked in Giordano on a sac-fly giving the squad a 9-0 lead in the third.

After O’Neill left the game in the seventh, the Huskies tallied a run in the frame but Brown-Eiring responded in the next half inning with his fifth homer of the season to give Stony Brook the 11-2 advantage.

Sophomore JT Raab finished off the final three innings out of the pen for Stony Brook to seal the victory and earn the second save of his career.