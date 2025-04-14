SBU Sports: Baseball defeats Campbell in series finale

Erik Paulsen

jumpstarted the Seawolves with a two-run homer in the first inning, but Campbell responded with six unanswered runs and ultimately defeated Stony Brook 16-6 on April 13 at Joe Nathan Field in the series finale.

Stony Brook right-hander John Rizzo worked around a runner in the top of the first, keeping the Camels off the board. In the bottom half, Nick Zampieron reached base and Erik Paulsen followed with a two-run blast to right, giving the Seawolves an early 2-0 lead.Campbell quickly answered in the second inning, hitting a pair of home runs and scoring four runs to take a 4-2 lead. Brett Davino singled with one out in the home half of the inning, but Stony Brook was held scoreless.

The Camels kept their momentum in the third, tacking on two more runs via another home run to extend their lead to 6-2. The Seawolves were retired in order to end the frame.

With two runners on in the top of the fourth, Matthew Canizares entered the game for Stony Brook and struck out the first two batters he faced. However, the next hitter launched a three-run homer to stretch Campbell’s lead to 9-2.

Stony Brook punched back with two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Johnny Pilla led off with a single to center and later scored on a sacrifice fly from Matt Miceli . Zampieron brought home Luke Szepek with a two-out single through the left side to cut the deficit to 9-4.

Campbell responded in the fifth, scoring four runs on three hits, including two more home runs, to push the lead to 13-4.

The Seawolves kept battling in the bottom half of the inning. Nico Azpilcueta extended his on-base streak by leading off the frame with a solo home run — his 12th of the season. Chris Carson added an RBI single, trimming the margin to 13-6.

Campbell tacked on another run in the sixth and added two more in the seventh to close out the scoring and take the series finale, 16-6.

Up next, the team hit the road this weekend for a three-game CAA series at Hofstra. Game one is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, April 18 and will stream live on FloCollege.