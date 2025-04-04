SBU Sports: Baseball cruises to victory over Manhattan

The Stony Brook Seawolves erupted for five runs in the fourth inning and held Manhattan to just three hits en route to a commanding 10-4 victory on April 1 at Joe Nathan Field.

Right-hander Ty Panariello started strong, walking the first batter but quickly recovering with a foul out, a caught stealing by Scott Gell , and a pop-up to end the inning. The Seawolves went down in order in the bottom of the first, keeping the game scoreless through one.Panariello returned in the second, delivering a clean 1-2-3 inning with a strikeout. However, Stony Brook’s offense remained quiet, going down in order again as the teams remained tied. The right-hander continued his dominance in the third, retiring all three batters and capping the frame with a strikeout. The Seawolves were held hitless again, leaving both teams off the scoreboard.