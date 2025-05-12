SBU News: Professor Jennifer Cano receives SUNY Chancellor’s Horizon Award

Stony Brook University Associate Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy Jennifer Cano was named a Chancellor’s Horizon Award for Faculty Research and Scholarship. This inaugural award from the State University of New York (SUNY) Chancellor John B. King, honors early career tenured and tenure track faculty whose scholarly or creative activities have already achieved significant recognition and crucially, hold strong promise for field-defining impact in the future. This award was given to 10 professors throughout the SUNY system.

Professor Cano is a theoretical physicist whose research focuses on the emergent properties of quantum materials; specifically, topological phases of matter. This includes study of the fundamental principles such as classification, as well as predicting new material platforms to realize exotic quantum phases. Professor Cano developed the theory of topological quantum chemistry, which combines group theory, topology and chemistry, to predict new topological materials.

“I am so pleased to see Professor Cano and her work recognized as one of the top early-career researchers in the SUNY system,” said Carl W. Lejuez, executive vice president and provost. “Professor Cano’s ongoing research is a critical part to building a quantum future, and I am proud to say that many of our Stony Brook faculty, across disciplines, are part of this significant ongoing effort to uncover the secrets and possibilities of quantum technologies.”

“While I am exceptionally delighted that Jen is recognized by the SUNY Chancellor’s Horizon Award for her outstanding work in condensed matter physics, I am not surprised by the recognition,” said Chang Kee Jung, Distinguished Professor and Chair of the Department of Physics and Astronomy. “Jen’s brilliance is so evident that I fully expected she would receive this award. Her work is already shaping and leading her research field and I have no doubt that it will continue doing so. Jen also excels in teaching, mentoring and her presentation at the Stony Brook Discovery Prize competition was one of the best academic presentations I have ever seen. It is truly a pleasure to have Jen as a colleague and she is an inspiration for all.”

Candidates’ portfolios were reviewed by Distinguished Academy faculty who made recommendations to the SUNY Provost. Going forward, up to 10 awards will be conferred each year.

Professor Cano was also the winner of the Stony Brook University’s Discovery Prize 2025 for her research proposal, “Theoretical Framework for the Discovery of Topological Moiré Materials.” The Discovery Prize is an early-career faculty prize given to those at Stony Brook pursuing innovative and potentially groundbreaking scientific research. It was established and is funded by the Stony Brook Foundation.

The East Setauket resident earned her PhD from the University of California, Santa Barbara, in 2015. She subsequently was a postdoctoral fellow at the Princeton Center for Theoretical Science. She came to Stony Brook in 2018 as an assistant professor and holds a visiting scholar appointment at the Flatiron Institute.