Sachem girl’s lacrosse edges Huntington 5-4

Sachem vs. Huntington May 12. Photo by Michael Scro, Media Origin Inc.
By Michael Scro

On May 12, Huntington girls lacrosse played Sachem North in a Division 1 matchup. Currently ranked second in Conference 1, Huntington had 11 wins entering their game against Sachem North, ranked fourth. 

By the fourth quarter, the two teams were tied 4-4. 

After a tough game, the Blue Devils lost 5-4. They will play Connetquot, also ranked fourth with a 9-3 record, on May 16 at 5:15 pm.

