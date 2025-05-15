Sachem girl’s lacrosse edges Huntington 5-4

1 of 26

By Michael Scro

On May 12, Huntington girls lacrosse played Sachem North in a Division 1 matchup. Currently ranked second in Conference 1, Huntington had 11 wins entering their game against Sachem North, ranked fourth.

By the fourth quarter, the two teams were tied 4-4.

After a tough game, the Blue Devils lost 5-4. They will play Connetquot, also ranked fourth with a 9-3 record, on May 16 at 5:15 pm.

— Photos by Michael Scro,

Media Origin Inc.