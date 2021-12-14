RP lacrosse players hold successful clothing drive Village Beacon Record by Rich Acritelli - December 14, 2021 0 22 Photo from Rich Acritelli Photo from Rich Acritelli The Rocky Point Boy’s Lacrosse Program collected over 300 bags of clothes, shoes, blankets and other donations to support our local communities. Families of players from kindergarten to alumni dropped off donations to spread holiday cheer and to give back to the community that they care about. Player volunteers who helped during collection included: Colton Feinberg , Kyle Moore, Will Levonick, Jack Fredriksen, Justin Hachmann, Keith Hilts, Nate Aiello, Brogan Casper, Dj Xavier, Brennan Protosow, John-Ryan Torreblanca, John Tringone and Mason Pina. The project was organized by the Rocky Point Lacrosse Booster Club parents’ group.