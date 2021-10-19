Royals tie Porters 2-2

It was a game that began in brilliant sunshine turned to a driving rain. When the rain stopped, the wind picked up before darkness ended the contest which left Port Jefferson in a 2-2 tie with Greenport Oct. 18.

Greenport struck first when Ricky Campos scored but Port Jeff’s Daniel Owen evened the score late in the first half. Jonah Plaster was the spark in the second half when he scored the Royals go-ahead goal at the 18-minute mark for a 2-1 lead. Declan Crowley made it a new game when he scored six minutes later.

As daylight grew short the game went to a 10-minute overtime period without a decision for a 2-2 final in the league VII matchup. Port Jeff junior Jonathan Bosewell had five saves in net.

The Royals conclude their 2021 campaign Oct. 20 with a home game against Smithtown Christian. Game time is four o’clock.

— All photos by Bill Landon