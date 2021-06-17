Royals punch ticket to LIC game

After falling behind three goals in the Suffolk County class D championship game Port Jefferson on their home turf rallied when senior Daniel Koban scored the equalizer to retie the game at five all, late in the 3rd quarter.

Brady DeWitt stretched the net for the go-ahead goal in opening minute of the final quarter, followed by teammates Kyle Scandale and John Sheils who both found the cage to take an 8-5 lead with just under five minutes left in regulation in the June 15 contest.

But Center Moriches wouldn’t go quietly scoring twice more to make it a one goal game at the 2:52 mark keeping Port Jeff goalie Peter Murphy busy who had 12 stops in net in the 8-7 win.

Koban and Kyle Scandale the junior topped the scoring chart for the Royals with three goals apiece.

With the win Port Jeff punched their ticket for the recently announced Long Island Championship game and will square off against Nassau class D winner Friends Academy June 19 at East Islip high school. Game time is at 10 a.m.

Photos by Bill Landon

The sweetness of victory. Photo by Bill Landon
Kyle Scandale’s shot on goal for the Royals for the class D championship win Jun 15. Credit: Bill Landon
Port Jeff’s John Sheils looks for a cutter in the class D championship game at home Jun 15. Bill Landon photo
Daniel Koban celebrates with a teammate after scoring his hat trick for the class D championship win Jun 15. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Daniel Koban’s shot on goal against Center Moriche in the class D championship game at home Jun 15. Bill Landon photo
Senior Daniel Koban fires at the cage for the Royals in the class D championship game at home against Center Moriches Jun 15. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Daniel Koban brushes off a Center Moriches defender in the class D championship game at home Jun 15. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff junior John Sheils drives on a Center Moriches defender in the Royal’s 8-7 victory in the class D championship game at home Jun 15. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Daniel Koban (L) celebrates Brady DeWitt’s (R) goal for the class D championship win Jun 15. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff sophomore Jonah Pflaster drives by a Center Moriches defender in the class D championship game at home against Center Moriches Jun 15. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Kyle Scandale drives past a Center Moriches defender in the class D championship game at home Jun 15. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff senior Kyle Scandale shoots and scores one of his three goals in the class D championship game at home Jun 15. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff senior Kyle Scandale winds up for a shot on goal in the class D championship game at home Jun 15. Bill Landon photo
Victory. Bill Landon photo
Victory. Credit: Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Peter Murphy with one of his 12 saves in the class D championship game against Center Moriches Jun. 15. Credit: Bill Landon
Class D champions. Credit: Bill Landon
Port Jeff long-stickman Kyle Yannucci tracks down a loose ball in the class D championship game against Center Moriches Jun. 15. Credit: Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Kyle Scandale fires for the score in the class D championship game at home Jun 15. Bill Landon photo

