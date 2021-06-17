Royals punch ticket to LIC game

After falling behind three goals in the Suffolk County class D championship game Port Jefferson on their home turf rallied when senior Daniel Koban scored the equalizer to retie the game at five all, late in the 3rd quarter.

Brady DeWitt stretched the net for the go-ahead goal in opening minute of the final quarter, followed by teammates Kyle Scandale and John Sheils who both found the cage to take an 8-5 lead with just under five minutes left in regulation in the June 15 contest.

But Center Moriches wouldn’t go quietly scoring twice more to make it a one goal game at the 2:52 mark keeping Port Jeff goalie Peter Murphy busy who had 12 stops in net in the 8-7 win.

Koban and Kyle Scandale the junior topped the scoring chart for the Royals with three goals apiece.

With the win Port Jeff punched their ticket for the recently announced Long Island Championship game and will square off against Nassau class D winner Friends Academy June 19 at East Islip high school. Game time is at 10 a.m.

Photos by Bill Landon