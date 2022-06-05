Veterans, community members and public officials gathered at the Rocky Point Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6249 for a Memorial Day service to honor the fallen.

New York State Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio (R-Riverhead) attended the event. She spoke of how the sacrifices of American veterans have preserved the constitutional rights of citizens throughout history.

“We are very grateful for all of our veterans and their families who have fought for our freedoms, for our right to be here in America and for our constitutional rights,” the assemblywoman said.

Brookhaven Councilwoman Jane Bonner (R-Rocky Point) was also in attendance. She reflected upon the contributions veterans make to the community and on the deeply rooted legacy of service in Rocky Point.

“Rocky Point is a very proud veteran community,” she said. “There is not a person alive that hasn’t been touched by a veteran who has been lost during war.” Commenting on the right of American citizens to free expression, she added, “Whether or not we agree on how people are expressing themselves, the United States is the best nation on Earth because we can express ourselves, and that’s because of those who have fought for our freedoms.”

Joe Cognitore, commander of VFW Post 6249, delivered an address to the audience assembled at the post. He used his platform to celebrate the many freedoms afforded to Americans through the sacrifices made by servicemen abroad.

“The courage possessed by the men and women we honor today is something that cannot be learned,” Cognitore said. “It is something that is felt deep within. The willingness to die for our country is truly what makes America the home of the brave.”

Following this speech, an extensive list was read aloud of the names of the post members who are no longer alive. A bell was rung after every 10 names to honor their memory.

— Photos by Raymond Janis