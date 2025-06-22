Rocky Point High School seniors rewarded for hard work

By Rich Acritelli

On June 13th, Rocky Point High School presented several graduating seniors with scholarships. Helene Bowler watched the student athletes who were chosen for the Rocky Point High School Varsity Club and Lacrosse team where Michael and Sean Bowler Memorial Scholarships were presented to four students. Mrs. Bowler stood next to Teachers Rich Acritelli and Lacrosse Coach Tom Walsh and behind them are students Jack Negus (USMC), David Almeida (SUNY Maritime), Brianna “Breezy” Henke (UMASS), and Fiona Vu (Brown University).