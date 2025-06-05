Rocky Point Garden Tour returns June 21

Join the Rocky Point Civic Association for their annual Rocky Point Garden Tour, a self-guided tour through nine beautiful home gardens plus a docent led tour of the historic Hallock Homestead home and gardens, on Saturday, June 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition, artwork, plants and garden supplies will be available for sale at several gardens. Held rain or shine. $20 per person. Tickets are available at Heritage Paint & Home Design, 637 Route 25A, Rocky Point and Flowers on Broadway, 43 Broadway, Rocky Point. For more information, call 631-521-5726.