Rocky Point Fire Department to host blood drive July 17

New York State Senator Anthony Palumbo and Suffolk County Legislator Chad Lennon will host a a community blood drive with New York Blood Center at the Rocky Point Fire Department, Company #3, 47 Route 25A, Shoreham on Thursday, July 17 from noon to 6 p.m. Appointments strongly preferred, walk-ins welcome. To make an appointment, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybc.org.