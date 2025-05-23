Rocky Point boy’s lacrosse outpaced by Mattituck 10-2

1 of 7

By Bill Landon

The Rocky Point boy’s lacrosse team struggled from the opening face off in a road game against Mattituck on May 16 where the Tuckers peppered the scoreboard with eight unanswered goals before the Eagles could answer.

It was Rocky Point attackman Trevor Barrett’s shot on goal the broke the ice for Eagles scoring with five minutes left in the opening half.

Robert Walker’s shot on goal found its mark late in the third quarter but that was all the Eagles could muster in the 10-2 loss in the division II matchup, to conclude their 2025 campaign.

Rocky Point goalie Brogan Casper had his hands full in net with twenty saves on the day.

— Photos by Bill Landon