Rocky Point boys lacrosse celebrates Mike Bowler Tribute Day

Teammates congratulate sophomore attack Ryan Meyers for his goal. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point senior Trevor Lamoureux passes to the wing. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point's Colton Feinberg winds up for a shot on goal. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point senior Tyler Moeller drives towards the cage. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point senior Tyler Moeller fires at the cage. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point senior Tyler Moeller grabs a loose ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point senior midfielder Trevor Lamoureux with a take away. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point Colton Feinberg fires a shot on goal. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point senior attack Hunter Adamo sets up a shot. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point defender Will Levonick looks to clear the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point attack Kyle Moore rips a shot on goal. Photo by Bill Landon
The Bowler family with Rocky Point coaching staff at mid field. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point captains ready to present a flower bouquet to Helene Bowler, Mike Bowler's wife. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point senior Trevor Lamoureux and Helene Bowler meet at mid field. Photo by Bill Landon
By Bill Landon

Saturday, May 7 was truly a day of remembrance for Mike Bowler, the legendary Rocky Point boy’s lacrosse coach, in the school’s second annual Mike Bowler Tribute Day. 

Bowler, who passed away in Dec. 2019, was someone who left his mark on the community throughout his 43 seasons at the helm. His impact on student athletes was felt well beyond the playing field. He established the boy’s lacrosse program in 1978, amassing more the 600 wins during his career. Bowler also led his team to a state championship in 2008.

In 2020, coach Bowler was named New York State Coach of the Year in boys lacrosse by the National Federation of High School Sports. The award is presented to those who have made the greatest impact on student athletes in their respective sport.

It was a cold, windy and wet day on Saturday, but that didn’t dampen the spirit of the game as the Eagles hosted Bellport in this Division II matchup. 

Sophomore attack Ryan Meyers had an assist and six goals to top the Eagles scoring chart in the 16-7 victory. Senior Tyler Moeller had a goal and five assists and teammate Kyle Moore had four goals and two assists for the Eagles. Eighth grader DJ Xavier had six saves in net and Aidan Donohue, a sophomore, also stopped two.

— Photos by Bill Landon

