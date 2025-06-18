Ridge man indicted for murder of ex-girlfriend

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on June 18 that James Quininchetta, 40, of Ridge, was indicted for Murder in the Second Degree, and related charges, in connection with the fatal shooting of his former girlfriend Rebecca Roth, 33, of Moriches.

“What was, at most, a minor financial dispute escalated to a senseless act of violence,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Our office will seek justice for Rebecca Roth and her family.”

According to the investigation, on June 6, 2025, at around 12:30 a.m., Quininchetta allegedly traveled by rideshare service to Roth’s residence located in the Heatherwood Apartment Complex in Moriches to try to collect money the victim allegedly owed him. When he approached, she allegedly refused to pay him back. Quininchetta then allegedly fired a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun at Roth seven times while she was inside her parked vehicle and fled the scene. A forensic examination would later reveal that she had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to her torso. After the shooting, the defendant is alleged to have discarded the weapon and ammunition before returning to his residence via rideshare service.

When Suffolk County Police responded to the scene, they recovered the alleged murder weapon, which was found abandoned near a pickup truck in an adjacent parking lot.