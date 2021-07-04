The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for P..J. Harbour Club on June 24. The momentous occasion was attended by Town of Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich, members of the chamber, family, friends and staff who wished owners Joe Guerra and Michael Russell (holding scissors) the best of luck in their new venture.

Located at 154 West Broadway in Port Jefferson, in the former Due Baci location, the restaurant specializes in fresh seafood, aged steaks and classic cocktails and is open Tuesday to Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m., Friday to Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m., closed Mondays. Bar hours are Tuesday to Sunday, 4 p.m. to close. For reservations, call 631-309-5800. For further information, visit www.pjharbourclub.com.