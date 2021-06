Ribbon cutting held for All Aboard Doggy Daycare & Boarding

The Port Jefferson Station-Terryville Chamber of Commerce hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting for All Aboard Doggy Daycare & Boarding on June 15. Located at 509 North Bicycle Path in Port Jefferson Station, the business offers daycare, overnight boarding and grooming.

Raising a glass in celebration, from left, chamber of commerce board members Carol Maher, Joan Nickeson and Sheila Wieber; owners Chris and Marianne Deszcz of All Aboard Doggy Daycare; and chamber VP Paul Perone chamber president Jennifer Dzvonar.

Operating hours are Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 631-476-9320 or visit www.the allaboard.com.