Residents learn about birds and beach ecology during Town of Brookhaven nature program

By Bill Landon

It was another edition of Birding by the Beach on Saturday July 12, one of many environmental education presentations sponsored by the Town of Brookhaven. A bird watching tour took place at West Meadow Beach at 10 a.m. in Stony Brook followed by a matinee edition at 2 p.m. at Cedar Beach in Mt. Sinai.

The unique combination of coastal trees and shrubs along with salt marsh grasses provides a year-round home and a migratory habitat for several bird species.

Bird watchers viewed a variety of songbirds, waterfowl and raptors, all within a short walking distance of the beach.

The guided tour will be presented again on Saturday, August 23. For more information, visit https://www.brookhavenny.gov

— Photos by Bill Landon